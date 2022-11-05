1939

Cossacks in Exile

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    January 26th, 1939

    Studio

    Not Available

    Director Edgar G. Ulmer executed the low-budget COSSACKS IN EXILE (1939) with a stylish flair; this obscure little operetta contains many pleasant moments. In the Ukraine, 1775, the Zaporogian Cossacks learn that Moscow is sending soldiers to destroy their fort. The Ukrainian villagers appeal to Czarina Catherine, but she insists that they join the Russian army or risk annihilation. Instead, the Cossacks burn their fort and flee on the Danube River to Turkey, where they live in peace, but still yearn for their homeland.

    Cast

    		Maria SokilOdarka
    		L. BiberowichCatherine II
    		F. BraznickOld Cossack
    		Dimitri CreonaKobzar
    		Michael ShvetzIvan Karas

