Costa Rica Getaway

Not Available

Lush, tropical Costa Rica provides the setting for a behind-the-scenes story of a porn director trying to shoot a XXX film while he's being squeezed by the chief of police. This movie-within-a-movie is a constant hardcore adventure into unknown pussies. There's gorgeous redhead Brittany O'Connell and her blonde European playmate who take on two studs. Then there's the orgy that's filled with furious fucking, anal intercourse and a plethora of facial jism blasts. And the black chief of police who puts his dark meat into the ass of a beautiful, new huge-breasted blonde on the beach. That's just some of the action contained in this 84-minute sextravaganza.