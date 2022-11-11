Not Available

As a response to the current investment in large hydroelectric dams as a ground to Brazil's 'sustainable' economic growth, "Costs" addresses the impacts these endeavour have caused on both the environment and people. Director Marilene Ribeiro surveys three hydro schemes that happen at different times in Brazil (past - the Sobradinho dam, present - the Belo Monte dam, and future - the Garambi-Panambi dam complex). The video engages with situations in which the impacts caused by dams emerge in a more sensitive way; for example, when participants of her project (individuals who have been affected by these ventures) draw, sing, or speak about their feelings and their interpretations of their lived experience.