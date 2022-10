Not Available

Australia 1975. Gas station attendent Cosy Cool has had enough of his dead end job, his boss and living in a country town. He hooks up with his old biker buddy Gracious Grytt, leaves town and the straight life, and heads for a car show in the city. With their winnings they decide to hit the road, and look for kicks. However they don't realise that some sinister rednecks are on their trail and have a secret agenda that involves them.