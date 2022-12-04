Cotton Eyed Joe

Not Available

The simple but compelling true story of an African-American vagabond named Joe. A former rail-rider, he has settled as a squatter in a secluded spot near downtown Los Angeles to live out his life in the small hut he has made his home. Dependent on the city and yet terrified of everything in it, Joe seeks a quiet life-style of simple needs and simple wants. The camera follows Joe through a day in this life, never intruding, showing only glimpses of his existence, painting a portrait of a unique individual. Featuring music by B. B. King and Nina Simone