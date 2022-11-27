Cottonmouth

Not Available

A legal conspiracy between a rouge Texas cop, a State Judge, and several powerful businessmen that results in vigilante action against a number of criminals, who have escaped punishment through loopholes in justice system. In order to cover their actions, the conspirators have also disposed of many innocent victims, including the wife and child of former District Attorney JB Thornton. Through the investigative efforts of an inquisitive female attorney, the pair begin to unravel the conspiracy and naturally, become a target themselves.