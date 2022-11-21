Cougar Crush

Not Available

Mike Quasar directed this assembly-line title from the new Penthouse Video, not as much fun as the label's product from nearly a decade ago. Good-looking cast of current talent shows up for work between more interesting assignments. Cover girl Mercedes gets things rolling chatting with Chad Alva after a frat party where she's looking for her son. Their improv dialog is lousy, and the segue to sex too abrupt. Segment two has lesbian sex between Cherie DeVille and Scarlet Red (her name misspelled in the credits in typical sloppiness). She's a prof helping Scarlet with housing problems, and Quasarman spoils this May/December romantic scene by a quick dissolve from their smooch on a couch to full-blown sex in bed.