Couleur locale

Marianne Riblon runs a small construction business in the south of France. Widowed and estranged from a daughter she hasn't seen in 15 years, she spends her time and working and has a life devoid of affection. An active member of the town council, she has strong conservative and racist convictions. One day, her daughter Charlotte calls her to tell her she's a grandmother. Her grandson, Nicolas, is 12 and is on his way to come see her. Charlotte wants her to take care of the child while she's being treated for leukemia. A the station, Marianne discovers the boy is half-black. The two learn to know each other...