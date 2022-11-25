Count Arthur Strong: Alive and Unplugged

Not Available

Count Arthur Strong returns! This time ‘Alive and Unplugged’ (whatever that means?). In his first solo show for some years, the noble Count takes us back to what he does best… not that he wasn’t doing his best before… because he was. He only knows how to do his best… So in this wonderful new show he’s still doing the best…he can… The show business colossasus (check that), takes us back on a journey through his early career. Using the latest technology and all that, he will be delving into his own personal box of video cassettes and talking us (you) through the highlights of his glittering TV career and many of his trademark stories we’ve come to love him for. If you only download one show of something this year make sure it’s this. You won’t be disappointed by him (me).