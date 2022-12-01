Count Arthur Strong Is There Anybody Out There?

Not Available

As well as being the all round entertainer we all know and love from the telly, Count Arthur Strong is also a lifelong fan of astronomy, since having been given a microscope, or whatever it is they use, for Christmas when he was a small precocious baby. In fact it's said the first word he spoke was 'Uranus'. In this, his brand new show, he seamlessly combines the very best of showbiz entertainment you'll currently find, in the world, possibly, as he wrestles with some of the big questions that all round entertainers shy away from. Are we alone in the universe? Is there life on Mars bars? 2lbs of potatoes. Packet of ginger nuts. Don't lose this shopping list.