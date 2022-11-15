Count Arthur Strong - The Man Behind The Smile

Not Available

Count Arthur Strong, showbiz legend and raconteur, reminds us just what we've been missing since his last television series, ‘The Robin Hood Club’, was axed in 1960 something. With the added bonus of previously unreleased footage from Arthur’s career – ranging from Desk Sergeant in Dixon of Doc Green, to the one time host of Ask The Family – and a rumour of a surprise start guest appearance, the celebration of Arthur’s illustrious career is a show not to miss. As Arthur himself says, “Wouldn't it be wonderful if you could just turn the telly on after a hard day at the abattoir…or whatever it is you do… and there I was, smiling back at you, in my own programme again, again.”