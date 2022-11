Not Available

Count Arthur Strong, showbiz legend and raconteur, returns to the stage to remind us just what we’ve been missing… so get your Maltesers out, roll your trouser legs up and sit back and enjoy this wonderful show. Arthur is ably assisted in the Command Performance by Terry Kilkelly (from BBC Radio 4’s award winning Count Arthur Strong’s Radio Show!) playing Malcolm and Renee, and Dave Plimmer (from BBC1’s BAFTA nominated Count Arthur Strong TV series) as Alan Leslie.