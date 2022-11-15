Count Arthur Strong's Forgotten Egypt

Not Available

Filmed during his now legendary Edinburgh Fringe breakout run in 2002, this limited re-release is now available to order. This is Arthur as he was then… any resemblance to any other Count Arthur Strong, living or dead, is purely coincidental. At the time, we described the show thus: Count Arthur is a pot-pouri of E L Wisty, Captain Mainwaring and Basil Faulty. He has reached a certain age of forgetfulness, with slight deafness resulting in sporadic and unnecessary shouting and stubborn cantankerousness. The Pyramids! The Sphinx! Falafels! Sir Elgin Marbles! The remarkable Count Arthur Strong delivers an instructional talk on the mysteries of Ancient Egypt and turns back the sands of time with the aid of a spectacular slide show.