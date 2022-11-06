Count to 365 days

Not Available

New Year's Eve, 16-year-old boy fell in love with girls half a head taller than him, he was determined to be desperate and want in the coming year is 10 cm long to pull her hand. This seems simple wish affects the entire family, divorced father, mother, grandparents each side to help him seek medical attention, and asked the Buddha, to find secret; a relative accused personally. After a day the amount of that dream of one day after the height of a step back, but one day may not grow the fate of the force step before the finish this year's 365 steps, 16-year-old boy how to face their own and that hand is less than love? Hot-sensitive youth and family involved entanglement and date are used to measure height of the cold numbers continue to puncture, the interval; the world the joy of New Year's countdown, hip-hop Fight radiant, seems humorous plot and fiddled with adolescents struggling with arms stand up, that's like a boulder rolling down hill like a heavy fate.