Count Tsakona and His Draculettes

In this offering, Kostas Tsakonas (a champion of the SOV comedy of the era) as a wimpy poor guy & petty thief who lives with his nephew, is chosen by the arch-Dracula to rule Greece, since he's a long lost relative of the vampire family, and since the current Prime Minister has sucked the Greeks dry (yes, there's some awful not-so-subtle dated attempts at political satire in there as well). What follows is Tsakona's transformation and consequent attempts to adjust to his new vampiric lifestyle, while a clumsy exorcist and some of his fellow villagers are after him.