Count Turnip is an animated short about a ghost that falls in love with a human. By taking human shape and transforming turnips into dazzling presents, he tries to impress the human, but soon the magic wears off and everything rots away. Distressed, the human can’t handle it and the ghost, left heartbroken, sinks into the ground. However, as time goes by, sprouting from rotting turnip flesh, life begins again. The film ends on a positive note, the ghost reconciliating with nature and finding peace. Count Turnip is a pointed tale about the irritation between human and nature and deals with depressiveness and hopeful resilience.