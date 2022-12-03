Countdown to Collision

Not Available

An experimental film about the environmental impact of corporations and human expansion. The film opens with a poem describing a pristine land as the camera scans the landscape. Then the film shows bulldozers plowing up the land. It then shows the area being paved with concrete and construction on the site. Trash is strewn everywhere. People are interviewed about the quality of life they have. Older people reflect on the changes that have been made to the land over their lifetimes. Other people comment on pollution, over-population, and other environmental issues. The film shows various problems with the environment and Hugh Downs comments on how this affects the health of the population.