Countdown to Merger

With just six days remaining before Santa Fe was to be merged with the Burlington Northern, Pentrex set out to do something special to mark the occasion. It was decided to document these last few days of Santa Fe's independence by capturing the action along the Marceline Subdivision. Starting at Fort Madison, Iowa, we began a trek that took us across the isolated Missouri hills and river valleys toward Kansas City. Experiencing all types of weather, we had our share of both sunshine and rain as we relentlessly sought out photo locations along the double-tracked line. Step by step, and day by day, we made our way toward Kansas City, arriving there on the afternoon of Santa Fe's last full day, September 21, 1995.