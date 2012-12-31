2012

Counterfeit Culture

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2012

Studio

Not Available

Documentary - COUNTERFEIT CULTURE is a one-hour documentary that explores the dangerous and sometimes deadly world of fake products. An industry that once dealt in imitation designer handbags and shoes has exploded into a global epidemic of counterfeit pharmaceuticals, foods, toys, electronic goods, car parts and microchips. COUNTERFEIT CULTURE challenges consumers to take a deeper look at what appears to be harmless knock-offs at bargain prices. - Ann-Marie MacDonald, Tim Phillips, Todd Gilmore

Cast

Ann-Marie MacDonald
Lorne M. Lipkus

Images