Counterfeit This

In a time when videos were starting to become standardized. Similar tricks, editing styles, swapping big name riders on the box cover. Our team decided to step back from the traditional approach of media saturation. Hanging somewhat low from seasonal videos, to wait for a DVD that will live up to its confident title. Instead, they decided to make a movie that makes a difference - the right way, the long way - the hard way. Thru 3 cadaver surgeries, several other round trip tickets to the hospital and many sleepless nights chasing the elusive "missing hammer", out team finished a movie that sums up why they got into wakeboarding and wakeskating. Each in their own way with distinct personalities they all felt the pressure and motivation, as tricks from their friends/teammates were being captured on a daily basis.