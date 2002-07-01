2002

Counterstrike

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 1st, 2002

Studio

TBS Superstation

A Secret Service agent and his brother, a reckless ATF agent, try to stop a group of extreme right-wing U.S. military mercenaries, led by a fanatic Taiwanese vixen, who hijack the Queen Mary 2 ocean liner with the U.S. and Chinese presidents on board with the aim to steal China's nuclear codes to arm China's ICBM missiles to use as bargaining chips for their personal crusade against China.

Cast

Joe LandoSecret Service Agent Vince Kellogg
Rachel BlakelyBrittany Cooper
Marie MatikoMonica Chang
Carmen DuncanPresident Elinor Shaw
Christopher LawfordVice President Chet Ridgeway
Rob EstesATF Special Agent Thomas Kellogg

Images