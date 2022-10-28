1972

Countess Dracula

  • Horror
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 10th, 1972

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

Based on the story of Elisabeth Bathory, the 18th century Countess who indulged herself in an orgy of murder and vampirism before before being walled up in her room by the authorities. The ageing Countess Dracula discovers that the blood of young virgins has a restorative effect on her celebrated beauty. Years later, she becomes engaged to a handsome young Hussar and is forced to repeat vile atrocities with ever-increasing regularity to hold off old age.

Cast

Ingrid PittCountess Elisabeth Nodosheen
Nigel GreenCaptain Dobi the Castle Steward
Sandor ElèsLt. Imre Toth
Maurice DenhamMaster Fabio, Castle Historian
Patience CollierJulie Sentash the Nurse
Peter JeffreyCaptain Balogh - Chief Bailiff

