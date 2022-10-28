1972

Based on the story of Elisabeth Bathory, the 18th century Countess who indulged herself in an orgy of murder and vampirism before before being walled up in her room by the authorities. The ageing Countess Dracula discovers that the blood of young virgins has a restorative effect on her celebrated beauty. Years later, she becomes engaged to a handsome young Hussar and is forced to repeat vile atrocities with ever-increasing regularity to hold off old age.