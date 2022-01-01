Counting Crows: August & Everything after

Not Available

Counting Crows' debut album "August and Everything After" was an instant success on its release in late 1993 and went on to sell over 7 million copies in America. In the UK it charted at No.16 and has sold over 400,000 copies. On September 18, 2007, the band performed the complete album live for the first time at Town Hall in New York City. The gig was filmed in high definition and is now presented here as the first ever Counting Crows live concert DVD release. The band has maintained a hugely successful career with global album sales now in excess of 20 million but they have always saved their finest moments for the live arena. Now for the first time a Counting Crows live concert film is available.