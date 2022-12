Not Available

Forty years ago, she fled with her parents from Lebanon to Greece. Now filmmaker Cynthia Choucair sees how history is repeating itself. The Greek island of Lesbos is being flooded with refugees. It’s an ideal spot for Clowns Without Borders, an organisation that welcomes refugees with humour and cheerfulness, as an antidote to fear and mistrust. Red nose on, bubbles ready to be blown: the group of volunteers is prepared. But where are the refugees?