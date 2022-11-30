Country Legends Greatest Hits

Not Available

CLASSIC COUNTRY VIDEODisc One 1. Porter Wagoner 2. Tammy Wynette 3. Jimmy Dean 4. Jerry Lee Lewis 5. Bobby Bare 6. Gail Davies 7. Johnny Tillotson 8. Kenny Price 9. Gus Hardin 10. TG Sheppard 11. Dottie West 12. Charlie Rich Disc Two 14. Bobby Borchers 15. Razzy Bailey 16. Tanya Tucker 17. Earl Thomas Conley 18. Mel Tillis 19. Gene Watson 20. Ronnie McDowell 21. Connie Smith 22. Bellamy Brothers 23. Tex Williams 24. Lee Greenwood 25. Ed Bruce 26. Osmond Brothers Disc Three 27. Dave Rowland and Sugar 28. George Jones 29. Boxcar Willie 30. Tom T. Hall 31. Mickey Gilley 32. Kathy Mattea 33. Danny Davis and the Nashville Brass 34. Mel McDaniel 35. Gary Morris 36. Ronny Robbins 37. Barbara Fairchild 38. Leon Everette Disc Four 39. Faron Young 40. Rex Allen Jr. 41. Rex Allen Sr. 42. Bertie Higgins 43. Eddie Raven 44. Moe Bandy 45. Helen Cornelius 46. David Frizzle 47. Freddy Fender 48. Nitty Gritty Dirt Band 49. Frenchie Burke 50. Patty Loveless