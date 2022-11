Not Available

Get a front-row seat at the Grand Ole Opry's 1981 Music City News Show! This volume of Country Legends Live features rare performances from a galaxy of country's reigning stars. Artists include the Oak Ridge Boys, Alabama, Terri Gibbs, Barbara Mandrell, Conway Twitty, Roy Clark and Marty Robbins. Also included is a comedy routine from Lester "Roadhog" Martin and the Cadillac Cowboys, featuring Roy Clark and Tammy Wynette.