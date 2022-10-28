Country of the Deaf

Strana Glukhikh is about an unusual relationship between two women, one of them a deaf-mute dancer and the other on the run from the mafia. Yaya, the deaf girl, offers to hide Rita whose boyfriend, Alyosha owes gambling debts to the mafia, but in return she wants her to leave the young man and run off with her to an imaginary paradise where material values do not exist.
|Dina Korzun
|Yaya
|Maksim Sukhanov
|Svinya ("The Pig")
|Nikita Tyunin
|Alyosha
|Aleksandr Yatsko
|The Albino
|Sergey Yushkevich
|Nuna
|Aleksey Gorbunov
|Landlord
