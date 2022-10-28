Not Available

Country of the Deaf

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Gorky Film Studios

Strana Glukhikh is about an unusual relationship between two women, one of them a deaf-mute dancer and the other on the run from the mafia. Yaya, the deaf girl, offers to hide Rita whose boyfriend, Alyosha owes gambling debts to the mafia, but in return she wants her to leave the young man and run off with her to an imaginary paradise where material values do not exist.

Cast

Dina KorzunYaya
Maksim SukhanovSvinya ("The Pig")
Nikita TyuninAlyosha
Aleksandr YatskoThe Albino
Sergey YushkevichNuna
Aleksey GorbunovLandlord

