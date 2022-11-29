Not Available

'Country Outcasts' is a band of talented Aboriginal country and western musicians - including Harry, Wilga and Gus Williams, Mac Silver and Auriel Andrew - who have spent their lives in a wholly urbanised environment. This is the story of a tour the band makes to visit Aboriginal communites in central Australia, stopping at Alice Springs, Hermannsburg, Papunya and Yuendumu. It's a fascinating insight into their thoughts and feelings as they bring their version of "white man's culture" to outback communities where traditional Indigenous culture and language is strong.