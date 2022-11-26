Country Roads: Äkta Country

Not Available

In her documentary Country Roads Marieke Schroeder embarks on a search for the authentic America - a country at a turning-point. It is a search for the substantial: the morale, the pioneering spirit that holds the nation and its population together in crisis. We meet the young generation of American singer-songwriters who consider themselves as successors of Country-rebels such as Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Steve Earle. They despair of themselves and their homeland and at the same time are full of hope, full of faith. Country Music opens up our view of the soul of the American nation and lets us rediscover the land and the music.