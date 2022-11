Not Available

Legendary artists Billy Crash Craddock, the Bellamy Brothers, the Jordanaires, Jerry Lee Lewis and Merle Haggard bring the twang to this rockin' 1984 concert at Church Street Station in Orlando, Fla. The lineup includes Craddock on "Heart of Rock 'n' Roll"; the Bellamy Brothers on "Let Your Love Flow"; the Jordanaires on an Elvis medley; Lewis on "Great Balls of Fire"; and Haggard on "Folsom Prison Blues."