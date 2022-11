Not Available

After he gets an 'F' on his latest assignment, film student Craig needs solid inspiration for his next short film. His girlfriend, Simone, who works at the local county hospital insists that the hospital's quack doctors, sexpot nurses, and hutty patients would be perfect source material for the budding director. Craig then takes a job as a lowly orderly at County General and soon wacky and harrowing hilarity ensues.