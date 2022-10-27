Not Available

Coup de chaud

  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Canal+

In a small village of the South of France, life is made difficult by a sweltering heat wave and its corollary, a worrisome lack of water. Everyone is under great pressure, especially the farmers whose fields are not irrigated. Which is the reason why the residents are less and less well-disposed toward one of them, Joseph, a mentally retarded young man whose never-ending antics are becoming, in such fraught context, something of an intolerable inconvenience. The mayor tries desperately to calm things down but nothing helps...

Cast

Jean-Pierre DarroussinDaniel Huot-Marchand
Grégory GadeboisRodolphe Blin
Karim LeklouJosef Bousou
Isabelle SadoyanOdette
Agathe DronneValérie

