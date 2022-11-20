Coup de foudre a Bora Bora

Not Available

Valentine is convinced she’s in love with Jérôme, her best friend and work partner. She decides to share her feelings with him while they’re away in Bora Bora on a business trip. But there’s a bad surprise in store: Jérôme’s new girlfriend, Céleste, has decided to tag along. Valentine will have to put up a real fight to win over the love of her life, under the amused gaze of Marc, their guide in the “lovers’ paradise.” But as the days roll by, Valentine realizes she was wrong about Jérôme, and discovers true love elsewhere…