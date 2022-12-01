Coup de pinceau

Not Available

Cadinot directs this film under the pseudonym Yves Duras to stand out from his other more scripted films. Here, the plot is simple and direct but no less exciting. Painters in heat, workers with broad ideas (and not only ideas), rather well-hung and knowing how to handle their solid and stiff tools with skill and in the rules of the art. A mixture of youth and vigor that not without humor portrays the erotic visions of a certain generation of carefree all colors combined. Want a good brushstroke?