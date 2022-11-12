Couples Seeking Teens 13

Not Available

Mark and Aleksa return to their country house for the summer. Mark realizes that the house smells like someone else was there. When they get to the pool they see sexy little Chloe. Will Chloe get into trouble? Or will they work something out? Nikita and Marco are looking for someone to help out at their horse ranch. Gulliana applies for the position and sharing of tasks, but what she doesn't know is that they share more than that. Will is about to meet his new intern, but Samantha is very skeptical about her putting up with his shit. That is until she meets her for the second half of the interview where things start to get heated. Ramon is in the kitchen making a sandwich when Averi walks in half nude. Nicki sees the way that he is looking at her and then bets him that he can't get with her because she's half his age. Boy was she wrong about that.