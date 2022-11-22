Couples Seeking Teens #15

Not Available

India notices how beautiful their neighbor's daughter Mandy (Cassandra Nix) is. She brings it to Manuel's attention that she's trying out for the cheerleading squad; they both get an evil look in their eyes and suggest that they give her some lessons. Jessie goes over to her friend's house to pick up a book that she forgot, but to her surprise he's not there. She calls him and he tells her to just go in and get it. But once she's inside she gets a big surprise. Ramon asks his assistant, Jodi, to go out and buy his wife some flowers. The only thing is, he has no idea what type she would like. When Jodi shows up with the flowers for Natasha, Natasha starts getting other ideas. Holly is busy cleaning the kitchen when Erik gets home. Holly gets annoyed with him because no one else is going to do it. So Erik and Holly put out an ad for a sexy college girl to be their helping hand around the house.