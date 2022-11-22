Couples Seeking Teens #7

Not Available

Respect your elders. Gracie Glam & Darla Crane - Gracie, the dedicated student, visits her sex-ed teacher and her husband for a hands-on tutorial. Julia Ann & Marie McCray - When Julia Ann can't get Marie to concentrate on her homework, she gets Marie to focus on her and her husband instead. Nikki Sexx & Ally Kay - Sleepover's are fun! When Ally's friend passes out, Ally continues the slumber party with her friend's parents. Nicki Hunter & Chastity Lynn - Teens admire adults because they are great role models. Chastity is thrilled to join the grown-up party to have some grown-up fun. Zoey Holloway & Evilyn Fierce - Evilyn has a thing for an older man, but when his wife finds out, Evilyn's crush is put to the test.