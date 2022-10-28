Not Available

Courage of Lassie

  • Family
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Bill's separated from his litter, making friends with the wild creatures until he's found and adopted by young Kathie. An accident separates him from her, and he's drafted into K-9 duty in the trenches until battle fatigue takes its toll and he turns vicious. And even though he finds his way back home, he may be condemned as a killer.

Cast

Frank MorganHarry MacBain
Tom DrakeSergeant Smitty
Selena RoyleMrs. Merrick
Harry DavenportJudge Payson
George ClevelandOld Man
Catherine McLeodAlice Merrick

