Courage of Lassie

Bill's separated from his litter, making friends with the wild creatures until he's found and adopted by young Kathie. An accident separates him from her, and he's drafted into K-9 duty in the trenches until battle fatigue takes its toll and he turns vicious. And even though he finds his way back home, he may be condemned as a killer.
|Frank Morgan
|Harry MacBain
|Tom Drake
|Sergeant Smitty
|Selena Royle
|Mrs. Merrick
|Harry Davenport
|Judge Payson
|George Cleveland
|Old Man
|Catherine McLeod
|Alice Merrick
