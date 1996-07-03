Courage Under Fire

A US Army officer had made a "friendly fire" mistake that was covered up and he was reassigned to a desk job. Later he was tasked to investigate a female chopper commander's worthiness to be awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously. At first all seemed in order then he begins to notice inconsistencies between the testimonies of the witnesses....
|Denzel Washington
|Lieutenant Colonel Nathaniel Serling
|Meg Ryan
|Captain Karen Emma Walden
|Lou Diamond Phillips
|Staff Sergeant John Monfriez
|Matt Damon
|Ilario
|Michael Moriarty
|Brigadier General Hershberg
|Michole Briana White
|Maria
View Full Cast >