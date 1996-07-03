1996

Courage Under Fire

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 3rd, 1996

Studio

Davis Entertainment

A US Army officer had made a "friendly fire" mistake that was covered up and he was reassigned to a desk job. Later he was tasked to investigate a female chopper commander's worthiness to be awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously. At first all seemed in order then he begins to notice inconsistencies between the testimonies of the witnesses....

Cast

Denzel WashingtonLieutenant Colonel Nathaniel Serling
Meg RyanCaptain Karen Emma Walden
Lou Diamond PhillipsStaff Sergeant John Monfriez
Matt DamonIlario
Michael MoriartyBrigadier General Hershberg
Michole Briana WhiteMaria

