Court of Conscience

During life, your conscience may draw on divine knowledge or precepts that help direct you toward right action and warn against wrong action. But in death, your conscience will be that of a record, that will testify for or against you before a divine tribunal as well as your own soul. Even if your conscience is inactive, flawed, 'seared', asleep, during your own life, as could be said in the worst of villains, it will come fully to life with a perfect memory of all one's actions in the after-life. No matter how well regarded you are in life, you will one day have to take responsibility for your own actions, no matter how well you think you've hidden them from Others, God, or Yourself.