Courthouse on Horseback

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The film follows three characters on a tour of the remote Yunman province of China where they travel with a horse to deal with legal disputes in mountain villages. Government policy is forcing the retirement of "Auntie" Yang (Yang Yaning) and she will have to separate after years of professional partnership from Feng (Li Baotian). They are accompanied by her replacement, recent law school graduate Ah-Luo (Lu Yulai).

Cast

Yaning Yang"aunt" yang
Yulai LuYoung judge Ah-Luo
Li TingliangYao Ge
Li Bao-TianJuez Feng

