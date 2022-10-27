COURTING DES MOINES

Not Available

After leaving her seat in the House of Representatives under tax fraud allegations, California Congresswoman Samantha Clemons moves to Des Moines, Iowa to avoid further scrutiny. Her arrival arouses attention from the Des Moines citizens, as "all politics are local and everything local is affected by politics". After some deep reflection and with a renewed devotion to serve her country, Samantha decides to run for the highest office in the Land, not unlike one-term congressman Abraham Lincoln.