Jessica is a young Haitian girl. Newly orphaned in Port-au-Prince, she finds herself at her "cousin" Johanne's. Johanne is a girl without resources who survives on the kindness of her many lovers. Will Jessica be able to resist the temptation to do the same? Will she resist the sincere love of the young Bobby, the sex appeal of the dangerous Ralph or the sexual appetite of the millionaire Félix?