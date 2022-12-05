Coventry Radiant City

Not Available

Coventry is a city of bright futures and utopian dreams, of experimental thinking and radical urban planning. Sometimes these dreams are not very well taken care of and those futures get lost in the layers of history that make up the blunt materiality of everyday city-life. This film attempts to track down and interrogate those dreams, find the remnants of utopia, trace the outlines of the future, cut through the layers, and perhaps learn a little more about the nightmares that crept into the plans along the way.