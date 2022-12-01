COVID: Our Lockdown In Shanghai

Not Available

As the Coronavirus bursts into the world's consciousness, follow the residents of one apartment building in Shanghai as they face a daunting new reality. Join filmmaker Yu Kung and his wife Crystal Liu as they document tales of their neighbors: a doctor risking her life every day; a family trying to keep its wedding-dress business afloat; a self-described workaholic lawyer reconnecting with his young son at home. This firsthand look captures an unprecedented pandemic, fueling anxiety, uncertainty, but also unexpected, life-affirming moments.