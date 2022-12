Not Available

Cheol-hyeon kidnaps Hae-im to steal away bitcoins for him to be able to pay his debts, and his lover Yeon-mi, who has been neglected by him is also imprisoned in a warehouse. Cheol-hyeon uses violence to achieve his goal with Hae-im and emotional violence to seek love from Yeon-mi. His misogyny goes extreme, rationalizing his violence, uncovering the shocking past of the two women, and attempting to shake up their lives.