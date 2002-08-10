2002

Cowboy Bebop: The Movie

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 10th, 2002

Studio

TriStar Pictures

Mars. Days before Halloween 2071. Villains blow up a tanker truck on Highway One, releasing a deadly virus that kills hundreds. Fearing a bigger, even more devastating biochemical attack, an astronomical reward is offered for the arrest and capture of the person behind the destruction. On the space ship "Bebop," Spike Spiegel and his crew of bounty hunters (Jet Black, Faye Valentine, Ed and Ein) are bored and short of cash. But with the news of the reward everything changes....

Cast

Kôichi YamaderaSpike Spiegel
Unshō IshizukaJet Black
Aoi TadaEdward
Ai KobayashiElectra
Megumi HayashibaraFaye Valentine
Mickey CurtisRasheed

View Full Cast >

Images

7 More Images