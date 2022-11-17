Not Available

Cowboy Bill Martin has traveled the world doing his own brand of original stand-up comedy. Now, in his first one-hour special, the man they call, Cowboy Bill returns home to talk about love, the frailty of life and the magnitude of being a modern man. Sure he wears cowboy garb on stage and he speaks with a Texas accent, but his comedy touches people of all cultures. CMT, along with Inception Media Group, Middlin' Creative and Cowtown Drive-In Productions are proud to announce the World Television Debut of the stand-up comedy one-hour special, "Cowboy Bill Martin: Let the Laughter Roll", Saturday Night, Nov. 21, 2015.