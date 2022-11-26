Not Available

Bandits steal a cowboy's cattle while he is being distracted by a beautiful woman. But the bandits are car thieves, the cowboy is a car guard, the cattle are cars and the cowboy's muse a barmaid. The theft sends Cowboy Dan on a mission to retrieve the car and find justice in the criminal underworld of Cape Town, with Zancas - a scared hobo - as his only help and unlikely sidekick. "Cowboy Dan" is a reinterpretation of the classic Western with a Cape flavour through the eyes of a modern "Man from La Mancha".