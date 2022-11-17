Cowboy from Iran

Not Available

The Iranian refugee Amir finds two golden retrievers while jogging on the beach. They have slipped their leash in the hands of Marijke, a middle-aged woman who takes out her daughter Emma's dogs every day and does her housekeeping. Marijke is not capable of keeping her selfish daughter in line and has no authority over the dogs. Amir wants to help her. When Emma hears she has subcontracted the dogs to a refugee, mother and daughter come into conflict. Emma looks for a replacement, but is eventually forced to ask Amir. When they meet, they get on at once, until his residence permit runs out.